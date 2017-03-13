Financial adviser who ripped off elde...

Financial adviser who ripped off elderly client pleads in fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Jon Schmidhammer pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to a count of unlawful securities practices. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a theft charge that carried a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump vs Clinton------DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS CHANGED Mar 13 HENRY 2
News Battle expected over annexation request from Je... Mar 7 JRymer 1
2,000 nurses to be hired. Mar 1 Patrick 1
News Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13) Feb 28 Fred 6
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10) Feb 26 Go to Lowes 21
News Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13) Feb 19 Enzyte Bob 12
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC