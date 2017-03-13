Financial adviser who ripped off elderly client pleads in fraud case
Jon Schmidhammer pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to a count of unlawful securities practices. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a theft charge that carried a maximum penalty of 11 years in prison.
