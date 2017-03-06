Emergency agency checking to ensure m...

Emergency agency checking to ensure more 911 calls arena t misrouted

After discovering a cell phone call to 911 from Hilliard was sent to the wrong dispatching center, Franklin County officials want to know why as they seek to ensure emergency calls are sent to correct locations. That Feb. 11 call by Hilliard resident Marc Barraco was supposed to go to the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center in Dublin.

