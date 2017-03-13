Dublin school board buys former Verizon building
Instead of building a fourth high school, Dublin schools will spend $9.4 million to buy the former Verizon office building on Emerald Parkway and convert it. Last spring, the school district announced that unless the two parties could reach an agreement on the price, it would use eminent domain to force the building's owners to sell.
