Ashland opens new corrosion science center

Wednesday Mar 22

Ohio-based chemical maker Ashland Performance Materials has opened a new technical center to support corrosion applications based on fibre reinforced polymers in industrial applications. Called the Ashland Corrosion Science Center , the new facility is located in Dublin, Ohio, and is designed to serve as a forum where end-users, design engineers, and fabricators can work with Ashland staff members to develop and test FRP composites in corrosion resistant applications.

