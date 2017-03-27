Ashland Opens Corrosion Center
Chemical manufacturer Ashland Inc. has established a new North American center for the study of corrosion vis a vis fiber reinforced polymers. The Ashland Corrosion Science Center , headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, will be headed up by Kevin Lambrych, who, along with Lisa Adkins, recently joined the corrosion team at Ashland, which is known for its Derakane corrosion technology.
