2017 central Ohio Easter egg hunts slated
Easter egg hunt, noon April 15 in the Jeffrey Park meadow behind Jeffrey Mansion, 165 N. Parkview Ave. This event is sponsored by the Bexley Recreation Department and the Bexley Celebrations Association. Community Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. April 15 at Hanners Park, 458 Groveport Road, for children age 10 and younger.
