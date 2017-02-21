Wendya s plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations
Sunday At Siam Country Club Chonburi, Thailand Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,642; Par: 72 Final Amy Yang, $240,000 66- Sunday At Siam Country Club Chonburi, Thailand Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,642; Par: 72 Final Amy Yang, $240,000 66- DUBLIN, Ohio - Wendy's says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year. Wendy's chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Go to Lowes
|21
|Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13)
|Feb 19
|Enzyte Bob
|12
|Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13)
|Feb 19
|Plain Sight
|5
|Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Barry Nystr0m
|4
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Residents Fight Housing Development (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC