Wendya s plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

Sunday At Siam Country Club Chonburi, Thailand Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,642; Par: 72 Final Amy Yang, $240,000 66- Sunday At Siam Country Club Chonburi, Thailand Purse: $1.6 million Yardage: 6,642; Par: 72 Final Amy Yang, $240,000 66- DUBLIN, Ohio - Wendy's says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year. Wendy's chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.