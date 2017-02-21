Wendya s plans self-ordering kiosks a...

Wendya s plans self-ordering kiosks at 1,000 locations

45 min ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

DUBLIN, Ohio - Wendy's says it plans to install self-ordering kiosks at about 1,000 locations by the end of the year. Wendy's chief information officer, David Trimm, says the kiosks are intended to appeal to younger customers and reduce labor costs.

Dublin, OH

