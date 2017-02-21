Some cell phone calls to 911 were misrouted, officials say
A misrouted 911 call from a cell phone in Hilliard earlier this month revealed a lapse in the local emergency response system, but it's unclear that a delay of seconds in transferring the call made a difference in the death of the 72-year-old victim. Marc Barraco was at his Hilliard apartment on Feb. 11 when he walked outside and saw Howard Hartman slumped over the steering wheel of Hartman's car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13)
|Feb 19
|Enzyte Bob
|12
|Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13)
|Feb 19
|Plain Sight
|5
|Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Barry Nystr0m
|4
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Residents Fight Housing Development (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Review: Maids Superior LLC (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC