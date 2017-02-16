Respiration is the inspiration as runners ascend 40 stories Updated at

As she climbs all 40 flights of the Rhodes Tower's stairs on Saturday, Miriam Siegfried will ignore her gasps for breath and think instead about what her brother endured. Mark Leon Chait was 58 in 2014 when he died of interstitial lung disease, a progressive scarring of the lungs possibly caused by black mold in his apartment in northern California, Siegfried said.

