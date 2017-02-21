Regional center to take over Upper Arlington 911 service
The decision means the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center in Dublin will begin dispatching Upper Arlington's police, firefighters and medics as early as this time next year. City Manager Theodore Staton will now begin contract negotiations with the city of Dublin. The center is located in the Dublin Police Department and managed by its technical services division.
