Pancakes and birds at the Shaker Nature Center; a big tetrahedron at...
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will be holding its annual pancake breakfast and bird walk Feb. 25. They go together in no way I know of, except if you're talking about the "Pancake Breakfast With the Birds," which is coming Feb. 25 to the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes , 2600 South Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights. The Nature Center and the Rotary Club of Shaker Heights are once again partnering to present the annual event.
