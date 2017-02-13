Pancakes and birds at the Shaker Nature Center; a big tetrahedron at...

The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will be holding its annual pancake breakfast and bird walk Feb. 25. They go together in no way I know of, except if you're talking about the "Pancake Breakfast With the Birds," which is coming Feb. 25 to the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes , 2600 South Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights. The Nature Center and the Rotary Club of Shaker Heights are once again partnering to present the annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.