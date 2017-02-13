Pancakes and birds at the Shaker Natu...

Pancakes and birds at the Shaker Nature Center; a big tetrahedron at...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will be holding its annual pancake breakfast and bird walk Feb. 25. They go together in no way I know of, except if you're talking about the "Pancake Breakfast With the Birds," which is coming Feb. 25 to the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes , 2600 South Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights. The Nature Center and the Rotary Club of Shaker Heights are once again partnering to present the annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big Walnut Science Fair tonight Feb 9 They cannot kill ... 5
News Downtown parking on agenda Feb 6 Zoe Regen 1
Dana Wilson Feb 5 Anonymous 5
2017 - Delaware County Sheriff Dept - Good, Bad... Feb 4 William Young 3
Melanie Leneghan Incoming Liberty Twp Trustee a... (Dec '11) Jan 27 Jensen Must Go 1,540
maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian? Jan 22 FU Chris Coons 1
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Jan 21 tubby toby 5
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 278,846,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC