Ohio State students charged in carjacking used deadly weapons

Ohio State students Adam Seitz, a first-year in computer science and engineering, and Dominique Burrell, a first-year in criminology and criminal justice studies, allegedly used handguns against victims in a carjacking on Tuesday in Dublin, Ohio, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. According to the report, Burrell and Seitz arrived in the parking lot of Life Time Fitness on Hard Road in Dublin to purchase marijuana from Jason Greiwe and Jerrod Petersen who were in a 2001 Honda Accord owned by Greiwe's father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.