Marine Gelcoat Line Made to Last

1 hr ago Read more: PaintSquare

A new line of marine coatings from manufacturer Ashland is designed to coat boats that are designed for aesthetics as well as performance. Maxguard SCP is a line of marine gelcoats that the company says will appeal to consumers and premium boatbuilders alike.

