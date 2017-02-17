Gun victim may have been caught on CCTV at scene of feud killing
A man found dead from a gunshot wound is suspected of involvement in the fatal shootings of innocent Martin O'Rourke and Trevor O'Neill - and may have been caught on CCTV at the scene of one killing. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/gun-victim-may-have-been-caught-on-cctv-at-scene-of-feud-killing-35446245.html
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13)
|10 hr
|Enzyte Bob
|12
|Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13)
|17 hr
|Plain Sight
|5
|Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Barry Nystr0m
|4
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|20 hr
|Pam
|7
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|20 hr
|Chad
|2
|Residents Fight Housing Development (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|Chad
|4
|Review: Maids Superior LLC (Jan '14)
|20 hr
|Chad
|2
