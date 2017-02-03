Free tax service for seniors expands in central Ohio
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is offering free tax preparation again this year and has added locations in central Ohio this tax season, it has been announced. The program's more than 30 locations now include a site serving Grandview Heights, a second location in Dublin and a site in Sunbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
