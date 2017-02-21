Dublina s Bridge Park aims to lure young workers, offer option for a empty nestersa
Dublin has been the model central Ohio suburb for decades, dotted with large homes that are set back behind sprawling lawns in quiet residential neighborhoods. With the new Bridge Park development, an under-construction project offering offices, retail and residences at Route 161 and Riverside Drive, it's becoming a model again.
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13)
|Feb 19
|Enzyte Bob
|12
|Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13)
|Feb 19
|Plain Sight
|5
|Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Barry Nystr0m
|4
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Residents Fight Housing Development (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|Review: Maids Superior LLC (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
