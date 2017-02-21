Dublin mother worried for sister using Obamacare: Ohio Matters
Michelle Holden doesn't want President Donald Trump to cut the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. Though her family doesn't use the program for their health care, her younger sister does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Go to Lowes
|21
|Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13)
|Feb 19
|Enzyte Bob
|12
|Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13)
|Feb 19
|Plain Sight
|5
|Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Barry Nystr0m
|4
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|Feb 19
|Pam
|7
|Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|2
|Residents Fight Housing Development (Mar '14)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC