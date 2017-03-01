Dublin mother of three expects result...

Dublin mother of three expects results from Trump: Ohio Matters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Cleveland.com

Beki Cooper, a 37-year-old mom of three in Dublin, Ohio, expects the Trump administration to bring people together. She's not expecting walls, literally or figuratively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2,000 nurses to be hired. Wed Patrick 1
News Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13) Tue Fred 6
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Tue coffee tea or me 4
Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10) Feb 26 Go to Lowes 21
News Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13) Feb 19 Enzyte Bob 12
News Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13) Feb 19 Plain Sight 5
News Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14) Feb 19 Barry Nystr0m 4
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC