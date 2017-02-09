Dublin checks out land for new elemen...

Dublin checks out land for new elementary or middle school

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Jerome Village, an enormous residential development popping up in eastern Union County, one day is likely to have its own Dublin elementary or middle school, or both.  A year ago, Nationwide Realty offered Dublin schools the option to buy 39.8 acres inside the half-built neighborhood for $1. All the district had to do was decide by this February on whether it would take the deal.  So Jeff Stark, the district's director of business operations, said his department hired a firm to check out the land thoroughly, to make sure it wasn't an old Indian burial ground ala Poltergeist .

