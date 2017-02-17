Dublin call center to add 560 full-time jobs with benefits
HKT Teleservices plans to hire 560 people by Aug. 1 to work at its call center in Dublin, a result of "significant growth from an existing contract," said Dave Shapiro, president of the U.S. branch of the Hong Kong-based telecommunications company. HKT has been in central Ohio for almost 15 years, but "the last two years, we've really had a growth spurt," Shapiro said.
