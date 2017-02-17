Dublin call center to add 560 full-ti...

Dublin call center to add 560 full-time jobs with benefits

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

HKT Teleservices plans to hire 560 people by Aug. 1 to work at its call center in Dublin, a result of "significant growth from an existing contract," said Dave Shapiro, president of the U.S. branch of the Hong Kong-based telecommunications company. HKT has been in central Ohio for almost 15 years, but "the last two years, we've really had a growth spurt," Shapiro said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13) 19 hr Enzyte Bob 12
News Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13) Sun Plain Sight 5
News Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14) Sun Barry Nystr0m 4
News Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12) Sun Pam 7
News Police officer helps family in need (Jan '14) Sun Chad 2
News Residents Fight Housing Development (Mar '14) Sun Chad 4
Review: Maids Superior LLC (Jan '14) Sun Chad 2
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC