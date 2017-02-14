Cleveland 39 mins ago 1:01 p.m.City r...

Cleveland 39 mins ago 1:01 p.m.City releases video of Cessna 525's take-off

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The videos show the plane's take-off from Burke Lakefront Airport Dec. 29. The plane went missing from radar about two miles north of Lake Erie. Hundreds of pieces of debris and three sets of human remains were recovered before the search ended Jan. 17. Six people were on board the plane, which was flown by John Fleming, of Dublin, Ohio.

