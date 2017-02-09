Campers may unplug, but summer camps ...

Campers may unplug, but summer camps are plugging in

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Brandon Sun

Jen Oiler loves that her two daughters spend a week every summer unplugged from their phones and internet connection while visiting Camp Akita in Logan, Ohio. But she also appreciates that the camp takes full advantage of technology to help parents feel connected to their children's experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Big Walnut Science Fair tonight 14 hr They cannot kill ... 5
News Downtown parking on agenda Feb 6 Zoe Regen 1
Dana Wilson Feb 5 Anonymous 5
2017 - Delaware County Sheriff Dept - Good, Bad... Feb 4 William Young 3
Melanie Leneghan Incoming Liberty Twp Trustee a... (Dec '11) Jan 27 Jensen Must Go 1,540
maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian? Jan 22 FU Chris Coons 1
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Jan 21 tubby toby 5
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC