Campers may unplug, but summer camps are plugging in
Jen Oiler loves that her two daughters spend a week every summer unplugged from their phones and internet connection while visiting Camp Akita in Logan, Ohio. But she also appreciates that the camp takes full advantage of technology to help parents feel connected to their children's experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Walnut Science Fair tonight
|14 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Downtown parking on agenda
|Feb 6
|Zoe Regen
|1
|Dana Wilson
|Feb 5
|Anonymous
|5
|2017 - Delaware County Sheriff Dept - Good, Bad...
|Feb 4
|William Young
|3
|Melanie Leneghan Incoming Liberty Twp Trustee a... (Dec '11)
|Jan 27
|Jensen Must Go
|1,540
|maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian?
|Jan 22
|FU Chris Coons
|1
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Jan 21
|tubby toby
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC