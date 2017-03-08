Blog Round Up | Composites help tower...

Blog Round Up | Composites help tower stand tall at Air Force base A...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Plastics News

Vinyl ester resins made by Ashland Global Holdings were used in key parts of a 118-foot tower in place at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass. A communications tower using vinyl ester resins made by Ashland Global Holdings is in place at a U.S. Air Force base in New England - and the project has won an award from the Small Business Administration as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Battle expected over annexation request from Je... Mar 7 JRymer 1
2,000 nurses to be hired. Mar 1 Patrick 1
News Wendy's testing a 'pretzel burger' (Jan '13) Feb 28 Fred 6
News Yoga studio stretches into Historic Dublin shop (Nov '10) Feb 28 coffee tea or me 4
Delaware County Habitat for Humanity ReStore. (Jul '10) Feb 26 Go to Lowes 21
News Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13) Feb 19 Enzyte Bob 12
News Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13) Feb 19 Plain Sight 5
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,449,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC