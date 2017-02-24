Battle expected over annexation reque...

Battle expected over annexation request from Jerome to Dublin

Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Union County Commissioner Gary Lee discusses the annexation petition and paperwork on the conference table in front of him with a touch of weariness in his voice. It's only 116 acres that three property owners are asking the county to switch from Jerome Township to the city of Dublin, but Lee said it is prime real estate.

