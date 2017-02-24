Ag Night training session on Thursday
The Career Center's Adult Technical Training AgriBusiness Planning and Analysis program and the Ohio State University Extension are sponsoring a three-hour training session geared toward the local farm community and their needs. The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Career Center campus in Marietta and is free to the public.
