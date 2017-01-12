Tolles priority application deadline for sophomores approaching -
Students interested in attending Tolles for the 2017-2018 school year have an important deadline approaching in order to receive the best consideration for admission to the career-technical programs offered at the Plain City campus. State regulations limit Tolles to enroll 25 new students per program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger
|19 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Neighbors Names of Flemings
|Dec 31
|Quite the sad story
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC