Tanker fire closes Route 33 and I-270
A tanker fire has shut down both Route 33 and Interstate 270 in both directions near Tuttle Crossing on the Northwest Side. The fire occurred on the bridge from eastbound Route 33 to Interstate 270 in Dublin. Police, fire and transportation officials are on the scene.
