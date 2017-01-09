Sushi.Com's new digs allow for more d...

Sushi.Com's new digs allow for more diners to enjoy inventive fare

Burned out on the restaurant business, he was thinking of selling Sushi.Com Japanese Restaurant in Dublin and taking a long vacation before regrouping. Sushi.Com, which recently moved to 7178 Muirfield Drive in the Shops of Muirfield, now has twice as much space as before and made some strategic changes to the menu.

