Route 33 and Fishinger improvements s...

Route 33 and Fishinger improvements set for 2019

A busy intersection that brings traffic to and from Columbus, Dublin, Hilliard and Upper Arlington neighborhoods is in line for a major safety upgrade. The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to begin work on the intersection of Route 33-Riverside Drive and Fishinger Road in spring 2019.

