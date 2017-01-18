Plans finally released for new Dublin library branch
Much of the wrangling over land, cost-sharing and control of a new Dublin library has been resolved, and an architect's rendering of a gleaming new structure has been released. Two years ago, Columbus Metropolitan Library Director Pat Losinski called the project "significantly behind schedule."
