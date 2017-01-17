OCLC introduces Tipasa interlibrary l...

OCLC introduces Tipasa interlibrary loan management system

DUBLIN, Ohio, 17 January 2017-OCLC introduces Tipasa, the first cloud-based interlibrary loan management system that automates routine borrowing and lending functions for individual libraries. The new Tipasa system is built on the OCLC WorldShare technology platform and takes advantage of the world's largest resource sharing network.

