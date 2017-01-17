OCLC agrees to acquire Relais International to provide library...

DUBLIN, Ohio, 17 January 2017-OCLC has agreed to acquire Relais International, a leading interlibrary loan solution provider based in Ottawa, Canada, to significantly increase resource sharing options and capabilities for both Relais customers and OCLC member libraries and groups worldwide. Relais has been working with libraries for more than 20 years to provide solutions for the full range of interlibrary loan and consortial resource sharing services.

