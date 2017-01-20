NTSB: Pilot certified 21 days before ...

NTSB: Pilot certified 21 days before Lake Erie plane crash

Friday Jan 20 Read more: WOODTV.com

The pilot of a plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days before the fatal crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report. The NTSB report issued Thursday night provides a timeline for the Dec. 29 crash, but does not indicate why the Cessna Citation 525 suddenly lost altitude and crashed just one minute after takeoff.

