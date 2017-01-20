NTSB: Pilot certified 21 days before Lake Erie plane crash
The pilot of a plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days before the fatal crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report. The NTSB report issued Thursday night provides a timeline for the Dec. 29 crash, but does not indicate why the Cessna Citation 525 suddenly lost altitude and crashed just one minute after takeoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Leneghan Incoming Liberty Twp Trustee a... (Dec '11)
|Jan 27
|Jensen Must Go
|1,540
|Dana Wilson
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|4
|maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian?
|Jan 22
|FU Chris Coons
|1
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Jan 21
|tubby toby
|5
|Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot
|Jan 16
|every troll here ...
|1
|ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger
|Jan 12
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC