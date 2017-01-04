Mock disaster trains would-be responders
His head wrapped and blood streaking his face as he lay on a pile of rocks, Thad Long groaned as his rescuer tried to find out what happened. Aaron Benson poked and prodded, recording on his S.O.A.P. notes - which stands for subjective, objective, assessment, and plan - where his patient hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors Names of Flemings
|Dec 31
|Quite the sad story
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Brian Barnes Co. Inc is Incompetent and is dish... (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|Truth about Barnes
|3
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Dec '16
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC