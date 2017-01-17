Landowners: No water lines, no development
So says property owners and realtors associated with the highly-desirable land at the intersection of State Route 161 on the U.S. Route 42 bypass in Plain City. Those stakeholders addressed village council Monday evening, asking council members to consider investing in extending the village's water and sewer lines north to the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dana Wilson
|33 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot
|Jan 16
|every troll here ...
|1
|ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger
|Jan 12
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Neighbors Names of Flemings
|Dec 31
|Quite the sad story
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC