HELIN Library Consortium now live with OCLC WorldShare Management Services

DUBLIN, Ohio, 20 January 2017-The HELIN Library Consortium, which includes seven academic libraries in the northeastern United States, is now live with OCLC WorldShare Management Services. WorldShare Management Services is the library services platform that offers all the applications needed to manage a library, including acquisitions, circulation, metadata, resource sharing, license management and a single-search discovery interface for library users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.