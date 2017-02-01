Four injured in crash on Route 33 east of Avery Rd in Dublin
Four people were injured - one seriously - in a two-vehicle accident that is tying up traffic in eastbound lanes of Route 33, east of Avery Road, in Dublin. Dublin police and Washington Township fire paramedics were called at 6:23 p.m. to the crash on Route 33. One person was taken by medical helicopter in life-threatening condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, said Lindsay Weisenauer, spokeswoman for the city of Dublin. Three others were taken with less serious injuries to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Leneghan Incoming Liberty Twp Trustee a... (Dec '11)
|Jan 27
|Jensen Must Go
|1,540
|Dana Wilson
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|4
|maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian?
|Jan 22
|FU Chris Coons
|1
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Jan 21
|tubby toby
|5
|Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot
|Jan 16
|every troll here ...
|1
|ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger
|Jan 12
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC