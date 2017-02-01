Four injured in crash on Route 33 eas...

Four injured in crash on Route 33 east of Avery Rd in Dublin

Tuesday Jan 24

Four people were injured - one seriously - in a two-vehicle accident that is tying up traffic in eastbound lanes of Route 33, east of Avery Road, in Dublin. Dublin police and Washington Township fire paramedics were called at 6:23 p.m. to the crash on Route 33. One person was taken by medical helicopter in life-threatening condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, said Lindsay Weisenauer, spokeswoman for the city of Dublin. Three others were taken with less serious injuries to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital.

