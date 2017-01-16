Dublin's Pita Inn rebrands as more casual Caf Ephesus
Pita Inn quietly has emerged from a rebranding process at the former CafA© Ephesus at 6720 Perimeter Loop Rd., Dublin. Under the same ownership, the Pita Inn is decidedly more casual, with counter-order service and a menu with only a few items topping $10.
