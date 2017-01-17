College News
Trombetti graduates from UNG Anna Koren Trombetti of Lewis Center graduated from the University of North Georgia during the fall 2016 semester and has earned the Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dana Wilson
|20 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot
|Jan 16
|every troll here ...
|1
|ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger
|Jan 12
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
|Neighbors Names of Flemings
|Dec 31
|Quite the sad story
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC