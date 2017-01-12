Cleveland 36 mins ago 12:48 p.m.UPDATE | Search for plane in Lake Erie

The City of Cleveland provided an update at noon Wednesday on the continuing search for the plane missing over Lake Erie. According to the update, crews aboard Underwater Marine Contractors' 50-ft Salvage Chief and the Army Corps of Engineers' 70-ft Donlon were on the water by 7:30 a.m. Both vessels in use today are equipped with sonar that will be used to take images of the bottom of the lake and track divers, according to the update.

