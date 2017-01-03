Cleveland 36 mins ago 1:57 p.m.How divers are searching for the missing plane in Lake Erie
The search for the plane has become a recovery operation and the Coast Guard, police and dive teams are looking for more signs of the missing Cessna 525 Citation, flown by John Fleming of Dublin, Ohio. As dive crews search for wreckage, WKYC's Jasmine Monroe spoke to a professional diving resource instructor, who noted the important equipment necessary for diving in Lake Erie's cold temperatures, as well as the potential dangers.
