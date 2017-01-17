Cleveland 32 mins ago 6:32 p.m.Additional human remains recovered in Lake Erie missing plane search
CLEVE:AND - Crews have returned to shore following Thursday's search for the plane that went missing over Lake Erie two weeks ago. At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said additional human remains were recovered from the site on Wednesday.
