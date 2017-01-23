Children's museum project 'coming tog...

Children's museum project 'coming together'

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau Board members are starting to get excited about the design phase of a new children's museum downtown. CVB board member Mark Castleberry, who is also a local developer, meets regularly with Jackson-based Dale Partners architect firm and Dublin, Ohio-based designer Roto, to discuss the formative phases of the museum that will one day occupy the old Elks Building on Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dana Wilson 7 hr Anonymous 4
maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian? Sun FU Chris Coons 1
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Sat tubby toby 5
News Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot Jan 16 every troll here ... 1
News ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger Jan 12 They cannot kill ... 3
News Giant Eagle closures Jan 4 They cannot kill ... 7
Delaware Gazette newspapter Jan 4 Intrigued 1
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,940 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC