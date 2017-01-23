Children's museum project 'coming together'
Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau Board members are starting to get excited about the design phase of a new children's museum downtown. CVB board member Mark Castleberry, who is also a local developer, meets regularly with Jackson-based Dale Partners architect firm and Dublin, Ohio-based designer Roto, to discuss the formative phases of the museum that will one day occupy the old Elks Building on Main Street.
