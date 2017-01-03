BMW finance vet takes charge at luxe stores

Robinson, 62, retired as CEO of BMW Group Financial Services for the Americas on Dec. 31. Now he has laid out an ambitious plan to grow the suburban Columbus, Ohio, dealership group over the next 12 to 24 months, including some steps that are at odds with what luxury automakers often want their dealers to do. Robinson told Automotive News he will trim the dealership group's costs, boost profits, expand the group's footprint and improve customer satisfaction.

