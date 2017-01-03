Bag that washed ashore is from plane carrying 6, police say
In this Aug. 1, 2008 photo, Dublin Irish Festival honorary chairman John T. Fleming proposes at toast following the tapping of the first Dublin Stout Keg at Brazenhead in Dublin, Ohio. A flight-tracking service shows that a plane piloted by the Ohio executive with five other people onboard quickly lost altitude after taking off from Cleveland's lakeshore airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Giant Eagle closures
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|4 hr
|Intrigued
|1
|Neighbors Names of Flemings
|Dec 31
|Quite the sad story
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Brian Barnes Co. Inc is Incompetent and is dish... (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|Truth about Barnes
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC