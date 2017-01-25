AEP uses choppers for line work
Residents in Hilliard and Dublin may be hearing the sound of helicopters over the next several months but it won't be the police or any sinister government agency. The work is scheduled to take place during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Property owners with questions can call 614-552-1929 or 877-215-9261.
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dana Wilson
|Tue
|Anonymous
|4
|maggie coons 14 year old communist lesbian?
|Jan 22
|FU Chris Coons
|1
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Jan 21
|tubby toby
|5
|Northwest Side gains new Indian dining spot
|Jan 16
|every troll here ...
|1
|ODOT plans upgrades to U.S. 33 at Fishinger
|Jan 12
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Giant Eagle closures
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Delaware Gazette newspapter
|Jan 4
|Intrigued
|1
