Swan song
Back in October, a pair of trumpeter swans showed up by the pond at OCLC headquarters in Dublin, Ohio, and they seem to have made their home there. OCLC held a company-wide survey to name the swans, eventually narrowing it down to five pairs of names to choose from.
