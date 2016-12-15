Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in Aleppo
There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in Aleppo. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrian troops and pro-government gunmen marching through the streets of east Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Dana Hamza, 19, of Dublin, spoke out about the violence in Aleppo at the Center for American-Islamic Relations-Ohio in Dublin Thursday and called on Americans to help.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 Thursday Dec 15
F U Dana Hamza.
America has done enough.
Go home and help them yourself.
|
#2 Thursday Dec 15
bass turd at it's best thankful hogetta
|
#3 Thursday Dec 15
The American working man is carrying the world on his back which is only making the rest of the world lazy while we work. Rather than the Muslims looking to other Muslims they look to us. Rather than the Negroes in Haiti or Sudan looking to Ethiopia they look to us. Not to mention Haiti, Mexico, South America, Canada, South Korea just to name a few. I agree with the original post. Let them return to their own land if they care so much for their own people. Rather they come here and to Europe and receive more in benefits than they will ever contribute in taxes.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Dublin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|22 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Delaware General Health District - Obesity
|Dec 19
|tubby tobey
|4
|Brian Barnes Co. Inc is Incompetent and is dish... (Nov '13)
|Dec 18
|Truth about Barnes
|3
|Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10)
|Dec 14
|Ace
|29
|Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ...
|Dec 1
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Updates right down younger crowd's alley | The ... (Jan '11)
|Dec 1
|Scottfisher00
|3
|no new taxes for schools
|Dec 1
|Russ Martin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dublin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC