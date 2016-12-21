Shareholder sues Wendy's over data breach
A Wendy's Co. shareholder has filed a derivative lawsuit against the company and its officers and directors in connection with a cyber breach it said stretched from October 2015 through June 2016 and affected more than 1,000 franchise locations.
