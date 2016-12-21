Shareholder sues Wendy's over data br...

Shareholder sues Wendy's over data breach

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Business Insurance

A Wendy's Co. shareholder has filed a derivative lawsuit against the company and its officers and directors in connection with a cyber breach it said stretched from October 2015 through June 2016 and affected more than 1,000 franchise locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dublin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors Names of Flemings 7 hr Quite the sad story 1
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... 21 hr Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
Delaware General Health District - Obesity Dec 19 tubby tobey 4
Brian Barnes Co. Inc is Incompetent and is dish... (Nov '13) Dec 18 Truth about Barnes 3
News Delaware County settles lawsuit filed by former... (Jan '10) Dec 14 Ace 29
News Smart Mobility Corridor to become Ohio's first ... Dec 1 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Dublin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dublin Forum Now

Dublin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dublin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dublin, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,499,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC