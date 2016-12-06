Metro Parks plans 20th park south of Griggs Reservoir
Negotiations have begun with the owners of quarry property along the Scioto River south of Griggs Reservoir, said Tim Moloney, Metro Parks executive director, during a meeting with park board commissioners this morning. The board was adopting its 2017 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
