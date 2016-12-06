Metro Parks plans 20th park south of ...

Metro Parks plans 20th park south of Griggs Reservoir

Tuesday Dec 6

Negotiations have begun with the owners of quarry property along the Scioto River south of Griggs Reservoir, said Tim Moloney, Metro Parks executive director, during a meeting with park board commissioners this morning. The board was adopting its 2017 budget.

